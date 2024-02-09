We Will Impound Your Vehicles – Lagos State Sends Warning To Drivers With Questionable Number Plate

The Lagos State Government has read the riot act to motorists who drive vehicles without proper number plates or use covered ones.

The state government warned that such individuals stand the risk of having their vehicles impounded.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi asserted that the Lagos State Government is committed to enhancing and enforcing traffic regulations.

According to Osiyemi, motorists involved in such act are violating sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).

“Such actions not only breach traffic laws but also pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

“Driving without visible number plates hampers law enforcement efforts and complicates the identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities,” he said.

Osiyemi said it was necessary for motorists to prominently display valid, unobstructed number plates in adherence to TSRL 2018.

He said that non-compliance would attract strict penalties, including fines and potential vehicle impoundment.

Quoting section 16 of the TSRL 2018, the transportation commissioner reiterated that a person who drives a vehicle that is not registered, or has not affixed identification mark in the prescribed manner, commits an offence.

He subsequently advised motorists to voluntary comply and adhere to the state’s traffic rules and regulations.