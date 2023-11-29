What We Will Do If You Are Caught Making Or Receiving Calls While Driving – FRSC Sends Warning To Road Users

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has sent a stern warning to drivers who pick and receive calls while on the road.

The FRSC stated that anyone found making phone calls or answering calls with any ear gadget while driving risks five years in jail.

The Corps insisted that it is illegal to receive calls while driving, regardless of any wireless gadget used for such communication.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem said driving requires total concentration and road users should not take any risk on their lives.

Kazeem said, “It is illegal. Driving entails 100 percent concentration so you cannot be distracted. It is there in the regulation.

“It is clear from the provisions of Reg 166 (1) that it is illegal to make phone calls using EarPods earphones or whatever means.

“It is also clear that a phone call is not restricted to a telephone conversation between two or more people.

“Anything that will distract you while driving must be avoided. When we do public enlightenment, we even discourage drivers from talking to passengers which could cause distraction.

“The law may not make it an offense but at the same time, it can distract you, even changing your cassette (while driving) can distract you and result in an accident.”