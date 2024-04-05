Tragedy As Truck Crushes Woman, Injures Two In Anambra

Advertisement

An articulated vehicle rammed into pedestrians along the Onitsha-Asaba bridgehead on Thursday, killing one yet-to-be-identified female with two others sustaining injuries.

Naija News learnt that the cause of the crash was attributed to brake failure when the driver was descending the River Niger bridge en route to Asaba, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into pedestrians on the roadside.

The Staff Officer, Public Education of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, C. A Iyiegbuniwe, confirmed the crash in a statement, saying the victims were taken to hospital while the dead woman was taken to Toronto Mortuary.

Iyiegbuniwe quoted the Sector Commander RS5.3 Awka, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, as sympathising with the families of the victims.

He was also quoted as advising motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles and adhere to traffic rules.

Iyiegbuniwe said, “The crash occurred today, April 4. 2024 at about 3:20hrs of the day along Onitsha-Asaba Bridgehead.

“It involved an articulated white and green Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration number NKE25LG.

“The vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people. Two persons were injured and one female was killed.

“On arrival at the scene, FRSC men took the two injured persons to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the dead were taken to Toronto Mortuary.”