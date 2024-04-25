‘Reckless Drivers Should Be Jailed’ – FRSC Advocates Jail Term For Erring Drivers

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has called for the implementation of stringent penalties, including jail terms for drivers found guilty of causing road traffic accidents.

Naija News reports that the call comes in the wake of a series of tragic accidents in Oyo, Kano, and Kaduna states that collectively claimed 37 lives.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Biu highlighted recent fatal crashes at Gaya Junction in Kano and Tashan Yari in Kaduna on April 18 and 19, respectively, as well as a devastating incident on the Oyo-Ogbomoso route on April 14 that resulted in 19 deaths.

He emphasized the necessity for harsher punishments to deter negligent driving behaviours.

“We have written to all state governors to help prosecute drivers causing road crashes. Kaduna State has already shown commitment to this cause. We are advocating for jail terms without the option of fines to instill a sense of responsibility among drivers,” Biu stated.

The Corps Marshal’s proposal aims to introduce jail terms as a non-negotiable penalty for reckless driving, a measure he believes will significantly deter misconduct on the roads.

“By the time we have 50 jailed drivers, everyone will take caution. It is a collective effort,” he added.

To streamline the legal process, the FRSC is enhancing its collaboration with the judiciary across all 36 states to ensure the swift trial of drivers implicated in road accidents.

“All drivers and vehicle owners who cause crashes on the roads will face the wrath of the law, and this will serve as a deterrent to others who are recalcitrant and drive dangerously or recklessly on the road,” Biu explained.

The Corps Marshal also cited a noticeable decrease in road fatalities during the 2024 Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holidays, compared to the previous year, as evidence of progress in road safety measures.

“During the 2024 Easter special patrol period, the corps recorded a reduction in fatalities as 33 victims were killed in 2024 against 81 killed in the same period in 2023. This represents a 59.3 per cent reduction,” he noted.