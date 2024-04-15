At Least 19 Die In Tragic Road Crash In Oyo

Advertisement

At least nineteen persons reportedly died in a recent collision between two vehicles on the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State.

The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The FRSC disclosed that the vehicles involved were a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number NTT52ZY, travelling from Ibadan to Sokoto, and a Toyota Corolla saloon car.

Naija News understands that the crash, which reportedly happened around 07:45 a.m., was caused by a route violation commonly known as ‘One Way’.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) and Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Jonas Agwu, confirmed this information in a statement released in Abuja.

According to him, the collision, caused by a traffic violation, led to a head-on crash between the two vehicles and, subsequently, a fire outbreak.

The report indicated that the accident involved a total of 20 male adults.

“Of this number, 19 persons were killed, while the only surviving victim was rescued by FRSC operatives with injuries.

“FRSC rescue team that conducted the rescue operations have taken the injured victim to Opabode hospital in Oyo, for emergency medical attention.

“The dead bodies have been deposited at Oyo General Hospital morgue,” the FRSC statement noted.

Agwu reported that the Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, urged the general public to refrain from any actions that may result in road accidents.

Additionally, he instructed sector commanders to intensify their patrol activities to tackle the issue of route violations on the country’s highways.