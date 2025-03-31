Police, NSCDC Officers Die In Tragic Accident In Abia

A tragic road accident involving security personnel from Sector 4, Operation Crush, Bende Axis, has resulted in the death of a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), with nine others, including three police officers, sustaining injuries, as confirmed by the Abia State Police Command.

Reports indicate that the incident took place on March 30, 2025, around 6:10 PM on Bende Road, when their patrol vehicle overturned while returning to their base.

The injured individuals were promptly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, where one NSCDC officer was pronounced dead, while the others are currently receiving medical care.

Among those injured are CPL Achibere Paul, CPL Nkama Emmanuel, and PC Okibe, who are all undergoing treatment.

The firearms belonging to the security personnel are now in the possession of Operation Crush Commander Lt. Ogar. Efforts are underway to retrieve the overturned vehicle.

In a separate incident, two personnel from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) traveling in a Sienna vehicle from Aba to Abakaliki were involved in a fatal accident on the Ntigha stretch of the Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The deceased have been identified as Akoh E. Benjamin and Uzoojike Victor, both of whom were confirmed dead at FMC Umuahia, while a civilian passenger remains in a coma.

Naija News learnt that the bodies of the deceased have been placed in the FMC mortuary as investigations continue.