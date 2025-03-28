Makinde Speaks On Sharia Law Application In Oyo

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has addressed the concerns regarding the potential implementation of Sharia Law in certain South-West states, including Oyo.

Speaking during the 2025 Iftar Programme organized by the Oyo State Government, marking the sixth event of its kind since he took office in 2019, held at the front of the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Makinde emphasized that his administration will not oppose any actions that conform to the Constitution.

Naija News reports that this clarification followed a media report suggesting that the Oyo State Government was planning to challenge this initiative in court.

Governor Makinde stated that citizens are welcome to approach the Sharia Panel if they choose to do so.

He mentioned that the panel could serve as a means for alternative dispute resolution, while also affirming that the Constitution grants the courts authority to resolve all disputes, and his administration will always adhere to constitutional principles.

According to the governor, his administration is dedicated to fostering religious harmony and complete unity within the state and will not tolerate any attempts to sow discord.

Makinde remarked that although some individuals might resort to any method to secure electoral victory, including instigating religious discord, his government remains committed to sustainably developing the state for the benefit of its current residents and future generations.

“I read in the newspaper that I would go to Court for interpretation on the Sharia Panel, which is ongoing in Oyo. That is not my position,” Makinde was quoted to have said in a statement released by the Oyo State government.

“My position is that we will support anything that is in our Constitution. I made a statement when Muslims in Southwestern Nigeria (MUSWEN) came to my office that we should not encourage discord among ourselves no matter how little.

“The interpretation on my own side is that, even in our families, it is not every issue we take to court. When people have disagreements, the elders in the family try to settle the dispute.

“So, on this particular Sharia Panel, whoever wants to patronise it and feels it is an alternative dispute mechanism, it is okay. It will help the government and ensure that the cases going to our judges are reduced.

“We will encourage alternative dispute resolution mechanism and the only thing I can say is that if it is something to be enforced or that needs more clarity, you still have the court, which is recognised by the Constitution.

“We have all lived together peacefully and as we move towards the next election, there will be elements that only think about the next election. But what we have done in this administration is to think about the next generation.”

He added: “This is the reason that after three years into this government, we sat down and thought we should rehabilitate our roads. Before now, previous administrations would come in, patch the roads but during raining seasons, they get destroyed again.

“In our own estimation, we observed that most of these roads are 50 years old to 60 years old. So, we said we would scrape them, reconstruct them so that for the next 30 years, nobody would do anything on them.

“So, as we move towards the next election, let us be vigilant. People will come with all sorts. But I know that your prayers will see us through. Oyo State would never go back to the era of ‘do or die’ politics.”

The statement further conveyed that Governor Makinde expressed his gratitude to the Islamic community in the state for their prayers, support, and collaboration with his administration, emphasizing that these contributions have led to significant progress and development.

He also extended his thanks to the legislators, the judiciary, and the citizens of the state for their cooperation while praising all the service chiefs for their commendable efforts in maintaining safety and security within the state.

The governor urged everyone to refrain from fostering disunity that could jeopardize the peaceful environment in the state.