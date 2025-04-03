JUST IN: Yobe Desert Stars Players Cheat Death In Tragic Road Accident

Officials and players of the Yobe Desert Stars Football Club were involved in a vehicular accident on Thursday while en route to Birnin Kebbi for a league game.

As stated by the Desert Stars’ Media Team, the incident took place in Sokoto and led to minor injuries for three officials and several players, who received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The club is urging its fans and football enthusiasts in Damaturu to offer prayers for the swift recovery of the injured individuals.

“We urge our supporters and all football lovers to remain calm and pray for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident,” the club stated.

Naija News reports that the tragic accident involved a mass transit bus conveying the players and their officials and a truck as the club’s bus was not in order.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães will miss the remainder of the season after the club confirmed he requires surgery on his hamstring.

Gabriel Magalhães, 27, was substituted during the first half of Arsenal’s 2-1 victory against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, raising concerns about his fitness.

Since joining the club from Lille, Gabriel has emerged as a pivotal figure in Arsenal’s backline, starting 28 out of 30 Premier League matches this season. His strong performances have significantly contributed to the team securing the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just 25 goals thus far.

In an official statement, Arsenal announced, “Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation program to be ready for the start of next season.”

This news comes as a setback for the Gunners, who currently sit second in the Premier League standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points with only eight matches remaining in the season.