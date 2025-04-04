Security Tightened In Oyo Ahead Of Coronation Of 46th Alaafin, Oba Owoade

As the coronation of the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, draws near, the Oyo State government has implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the event.

Naija News reports that the coronation is set to take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with heightened security already in place across the ancient city and surrounding areas.

Oba Owoade, who was officially presented with the staff and instrument of office on Monday, January 13, 2025, ascends the throne following the passing of the late Oba Adeyemi.

The new monarch successfully completed the traditional 21-day Oro Ipebi rites on March 29, 2025, paving the way for the grand coronation ceremony.

To ensure the safety of the monarch and all attendees, security operatives have been deployed at key locations throughout Oyo town.

Police vans and other security vehicles are stationed in strategic areas such as Owoade, Jabata, Akesan, Isale Oyo, Eleekara, and the School of Survey.

A senior police officer confirmed to Punch on Thursday that additional personnel have been assigned to the area in anticipation of the large crowds expected for the coronation.

“The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are fully prepared to maintain law and order and ensure a trouble-free event,” the source assured.

The coronation will be held at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, where Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to lead a distinguished group of dignitaries, including notable Nigerians.

Additional events will take place at Ladigbolu Grammar School, Durbar Stadium, the Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Mini Stadium, and the Palace of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Among the dignitaries expected to attend are former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, ambassadors from four countries, over 200 Oyo indigenes based in Canada, traditional rulers, diplomats, and various government officials.

Local hotels in Oyo town have reported full bookings in preparation for the large number of visitors arriving for the coronation.

A hotel manager, who wished to remain anonymous, shared, “We have upgraded our facilities to ensure that our guests have a memorable stay. The security agencies have also assured us of adequate protection for our facilities.”

In addition to the influx of visitors, reports indicate that the popular Akesan market, along with other nearby markets, will be temporarily closed during the coronation to allow the participation of local traders in the event.