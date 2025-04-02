Oyo Monarch Sacks Chief Over Allegations Of Parallel Govt, Extortion

The Sabiganna of Iganna Kingdom in Iwajowa local government area of Oyo State, Oba Azeez Soliu Oyemonla has sacked a chief, Mallam Memudu, over alleged insubordination, extortion and actions said to be capable of destabilising the peace of the area.

In a formal complaint lodged in Iganna Police Area Command, the monarch had accused Memudu of parading himself as Seriki Samori in the community.

Speaking via a letter addressed to the area command, Oba Agunloye detailed that Memudu who was initially nominated by the monarch and subsequently approved by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, had deviated from his designated role.

According to the monarch, Memudu was originally appointed to manage Fulani herder-farmer conflicts and provide crucial intelligence to security agencies.

Howeber, he accused Memudu of establishing a “parallel government” and engaging in illicit activities.

“He has been abusing his office by setting a parallel government for himself, extorting money from Fulani constituents through threats and insubordination to my office as the prescribed authority and the paramount traditional ruler of Iganna Kingdom,” Oba Agunloye stated.

The Sabiganna further claimed that Memudu had failed to reorientate the Fulani youths towards lawful conduct, but instead exploiting their alleged criminal activities for personal gains.

“His primordial interest had been extortions instead of the crises’ management he swore to uphold,” the monarch added.

Oba Oyemonla claimed that repeated warnings have been ignored, saying Memudu’s actions were now undermining the traditional authority and jeopardising the security of the region.

The monarch cited a specific incident involving arson in Onikoro area, where Memudu allegedly obstructed investigations and manipulated suspected Fulani individuals.

“This is a dangerous security trend in my kingdom that should not be treated with kid gloves in the interest of peace and stability of the local government,” Oba Agunloye said

The monarch requested the Iganna Area Command to summon Memudu to warn him against parading himself as Seriki Samori within the local government.

The monarch also called for immediate action to prevent further escalation and to consolidate the improved security architecture in Iwajowa LGA and its environs.