Minimum Wage: Sowore Says Lagos Workers Should Be Earning N300,000 Monthly, Gives Reasons

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) at the 2023 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore , has suggested that Lagos workers should be paid at least N300,000 monthly salary.

Stating this in the wake of the recent controversies surrounding the public procurement document released by the Lagos state government, Sowore argued that after the public procurement document that exposed the mismanagement and misappropriation by the Lagos state government, there was no reason anyone in Lagos state should be earning below N300,000.

“There is no reason on earth that anyone in the Lagos state workforce should be earning less than N300k per month based on the revelations of mismanagement, misappropriation and embezzlement of Lagos revenues exposed recently. Don’t forget that my proposed minimum wage for Nigerian workers is N250k ($250) per month based the cost of living, inflation and purchasing power parity,” Sowore said.

Naija News recalls that Lagos state government came under heavy criticism after a former governorship aspirant, Funso Doherty drew the attention of Nigerians to the bogus budget earmarked for procurement in the state.

Doherty, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 governorship election, said the Lagos State government needs to consider its priorities in spending taxpayers’ money.

Sowore’s comment comes as states nationwide continue to struggle to meetup with the N30,000 minimum wage.