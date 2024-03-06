‘If You Break Traffic Laws, We’ll Impound Your Vehicle Even When Your Papers Are Intact’ – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned that it will still impound vehicles with complete and current vehicular licenses and other traffic documents if their owners violate other traffic offences.

In an interview, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Cross River State, Istifanus Ibrahim, stated that the law does not prohibit the booking of highly positioned people and that no one is free from traffic control.

Naija News reports that he counselled drivers to stay informed about the driving laws in their respective states.

According to him, drivers often commit a number of infractions while driving, but they believe they are exempt from the law because they have the required documentation or are well-connected.

He said, “The issue is not always about having papers that are intact but obeying traffic regulations.

“It is not vehicle papers that we enforce but enforce traffic rules.

“The biggest challenge we have in Cross River state is that motorists feel because they have their papers intact so they should ignore the rules.

“Others think we manufacture offences but we don’t manufacture offences and there is need to be abreast with the rules as nobody is immune from it.

“If you commit an offence of the use of phone while driving, for instance, and we see that your vehicle papers are intact, you will definitely be booked because it’s an offence.

“Where the papers are valid, the vehicle will still be impounded.”