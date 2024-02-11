Tinubu To Visit Senegal, Pressure President Sall To Respect Constitution

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly scheduled to depart Nigeria on Monday on a one-day trip to Senegal.

Sources reveal that President Tinubu is expected to meet with President Macky Sall over that country’s political issues.

Official sources told Western Post that barring any last-minute change, Tinubu will be in that country to discuss with President Sall.

Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, will, during the meeting, pressure President Sall to respect the constitution of that country and avoid plunging Senegal into a sustained crisis.

President Tinubu is expected back in Nigeria on Monday after the meeting.

Naija News recalls that Sall, three weeks before the presidential election earlier scheduled for February 25, announced a postponement of the poll without immediately citing any cogent reason.

After massive protests across the country, Sall influenced the Senegalese Parliament to announce December 15 as a possible new date, effectively granting himself an extension in office.

ECOWAS cannot afford to have another country in crisis following the decision of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic to pull out of the regional body.