Hardship In Nigeria Not Tinubu’s Fault, I Will Not Join Others To Criticise Him – Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi has pleaded with Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the economic crisis in the country.

Sanusi insisted that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the situation in Nigeria.

He accused the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of managing the country badly.

He averred that Buhari’s administration ignored his advice on how to take Nigeria out of its economic woes.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor stated this during a virtual religious event on Sunday, February 11.

He said Nigerians expecting him to speak about the country’s economic hardship deliberately wanted him to oppose the president.

Sanusi said: “I have been, over the years, talking about the pending crisis ahead of the current economic hardship. Any economist who has studied monetary policy in the last eight years knows that Nigerians will fall into this difficult situation.

“The difficult situation Nigerians are facing is just the beginning (if the right decision is not put in place) because Nigeria is not exceptional; such situations happened in Germany, Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Venezuela.

“The previous administration turned adamant about our appeal for corrective measures (on the economic policy). I have said in the presence of the now sitting president in Kaduna state, any politician who tells you that things will be easy, don’t vote for him because he is lying. People merely dismissed my advisory as a political statement.

“If I am to be fair and just to President Bola Tinubu, he is not to blame for the current hardship; for eight years, we were living a fake lifestyle with huge debt from foreign and domestic debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria owes over N30 trillion, which resulted in debt service surpassing 100 percent.

“I can’t join other Nigerians criticising Tinubu on the current economic hardship, and I am not saying he is a saint free from wrongdoing, but in this current economic situation, President Tinubu is not to be blamed. I will also speak if I see any wrong economic policy of the Tinubu administration in the future.

“It’s injustice for anyone to blame the Tinubu administration for the current economic hardship because there is no other alternative than the removal of the fuel subsidy. After all, Nigeria cannot even afford to pay the subsidy. In the last eight years, the Central Bank continued to print more money, and the Naira continued to depreciate. There is too much naira in circulation because the CBN is printing the currency without restraint.

“The economy was poorly managed, and they are not willing to take advice; in the last eight years, apart from sycophancy, nothing has been done; those sycophants are those buying the dollar at the rate of N400 and selling it at the rate of N600 to N700.”