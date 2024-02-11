Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 11th February, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 11th February 2024.

The Accord Party (AP) has announced the dissolution of its National Working Committee (NWC) and the election of a new leadership.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, the party’s immediate former National Chairman, Mohammad Lawal Nalado, expressed his gratitude to the National Executive Council (NEC), and his loyal allies for the opportunity to serve the party.

Nalado acknowledged the support he received from his colleagues and emphasized that he never faced any challenges in fulfilling his responsibilities.

He pledged his continued support to the party in its pursuit of greater achievements. Nalado voluntarily chose to step aside and opposed a proposed amendment to the party’s constitution that would have extended his tenure as Chairman.

He urged the future National Chairman of the party to exceed his accomplishments, emphasizing his willingness to assist the upcoming leadership.

An ex-chief of staff to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Jones Arogbofa, is dead

Naija News gathered that he died at age 72.

Arogbofa was said to have died on Saturday, February 10, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

His family has also not issued any statement on his death at press time.

But a former senator and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed the news via X on Saturday where he wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brigadier General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (Rtd), the former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“He was a dear friend. His wisdom, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria will forever be remembered. A true hero has left us, but his legacy endures. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Federal employees across Nigeria have expressed their frustration over the delayed payment of their January salaries, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation amidst the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The outcry comes as workers from various federal establishments, including educational institutions, media houses, and government agencies, face increasing financial strain.

A memo from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, had previously informed employees about the expected delay.

The document explained that the delay was due to efforts to finalize the 2024 Appropriation on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform, which resulted in the Personnel Warrant for January 2024 not being released on time.

This has affected Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) nationwide, with staff urged to remain patient while the issues are resolved.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has issued a call to Muslims across Nigeria to observe the crescent of Sha’aban 1445AH.

The observation is scheduled to take place after sunset on Saturday, 29th Rajab, 1445AH, which corresponds to February 10, 2024, marking a significant preparatory step ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan fasting period.

In a statement released by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, the Islamic body highlighted the importance of this observation in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Sha’aban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, signals the approach of Ramadan, the ninth month, known as the holy month of fasting for Muslims worldwide.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and three others, wanted for money laundering.

Naija News gathered that Mrs Emefiele, Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, were declared wanted in a post on the X account of the anti-graft agency on Friday night.

The anti-graft agency declared them wanted for allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor “to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to with obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

In a related development, the Federal Government filed a 20-count charge against Emefiele Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

The charges against Emefiele now border on Criminal breach of trust, Forgery, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Procurement Fraud and Conspiracy to commit Felony.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has asserted that there are moles in the incumbent administration working secretly for the opposition.

Though he did not directly mention which party, Onanuga believed there were individuals who were leaking documents out to the public and stressed the need for the Federal Government to take decisive action to identify and remove individuals.

He noted that the civil service framework is currently under investigation following the request of the Presidency.

The purpose of this investigation, Onanuga said, is to identify and eliminate individuals who are considered “moles.”

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners has threatened to stage a naked protest if the welfare of pensioners in the country does not improve soon.

Naija News reports that during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, the National President of the union, Godwin Abumusi, announced that his union will take action to draw the world’s attention to pensioners’ plight.

“I am going to lead Nigerian pensioners naked,” he declared, emphasizing that during protests, they will demonstrate naked on the streets to highlight the plight of pensioners in Nigeria, even if they face arrest for their actions.

The protests in Niger and Kano states over food prices highlight the urgent need to address the rapidly increasing cost of living. Consequently, labor unions are advocating for a new minimum wage for workers.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has made a strong call to President Bola Tinubu’s administration for the declaration of a state of emergency on security, highlighting the critical situation of banditry and kidnappings that continue to afflict the nation.

In a press briefing held on Thursday, the Fellowship’s concern was voiced by its President, Bishop Wale Oke, who emphasized the severity of the insecurity issues and the urgent need for decisive action.

Bishop Oke, addressing the media, implored President Tinubu not to underestimate the gravity of the nation’s security challenges.

The PFN leader extended an appeal to all Nigerians, urging them to set aside their differences and collaborate with the President in tackling the security crisis.

He stressed that the magnitude of the problem is such that it cannot be resolved by the government alone but requires the collective effort and unity of the entire nation.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly been involved in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

Naija News gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, which was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

According to TheWill, the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also in the helicopter during the crash.

Also, it was learned that six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

Officials said the helicopter crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert late on Friday evening.

In a significant move aimed at addressing the recent decision by the Republic of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu has delegated a high-level team to engage with the governments of these nations.

This strategic diplomatic mission includes the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials, under the leadership of the President of ECOWAS, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.

The trio’s departure from ECOWAS, announced officially on Sunday, January 28, follows their imposition of military regimes and the cutting of diplomatic ties with France, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics.

This move has prompted sanctions from the regional bloc, amid concerns over the potential ramifications for security and economic stability in the area, particularly for Nigeria as it navigates ongoing insurgency challenges and economic pressures.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.