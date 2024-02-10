Ramadan: Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For Sha’aban Moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has issued a call to Muslims across Nigeria to observe the crescent of Sha’aban 1445AH.

The observation is scheduled to take place after sunset on Saturday, 29th Rajab, 1445AH, which corresponds to February 10, 2024, marking a significant preparatory step ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan fasting period.

In a statement released by the Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, the Islamic body highlighted the importance of this observation in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Sha’aban, which is the eighth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, signals the approach of Ramadan, the ninth month, known as the holy month of fasting for Muslims worldwide.

This announcement serves as a reminder for the Muslim community in Nigeria to prepare spiritually for the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the communal and observatory practices that define the Islamic faith.

Shehu said, “Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Friday, February 9, 2024 by 11:59pm. It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.”