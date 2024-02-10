Hardship: Nigerian Pensioners Threaten To Protest Naked

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners has threatened to stage a naked protest if the welfare of pensioners in the country does not improve soon.

Naija News reports that during a news briefing in Abuja on Friday, the National President of the union, Godwin Abumusi, announced that his union will take action to draw the world’s attention to pensioners’ plight.

“I am going to lead Nigerian pensioners naked,” he declared, emphasizing that during protests, they will demonstrate naked on the streets to highlight the plight of pensioners in Nigeria, even if they face arrest for their actions.

The protests in Niger and Kano states over food prices highlight the urgent need to address the rapidly increasing cost of living. Consequently, labor unions are advocating for a new minimum wage for workers.

Meanwhile, pensioners are requesting a review of the national minimum pension to account for the current economic situation.

Abumusi has stated that it is essential for pensioners to receive sufficient funds to meet their daily needs.

He said, “We wish to propose the sum of N100,000 as the national minimum pension to the tripartite committee in line with the proposed N200,000 minimum wage by the NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress); as anything short of that will incur the wrath of the pensioners who are hard hit by the prevailing economic hardship.”

Naija News reports the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) has brought to light that some state retirees receive shockingly low monthly pensions.

The amount varies from N1000 to N500 and goes as low as N450. Abumusi has raised concern about this widespread issue, especially prevalent in Southeastern states.