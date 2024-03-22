No Plans To Protest Over N25,000 Wage Award – Pensioners

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has officially debunked claims circulating about a planned protest by pensioners regarding the non-payment of a N25,000 wage award.

Naija News reports that the clarification comes amid widespread discussions following an assertion by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners Branch, an affiliate of NUP, Sunday Omezi, who had indicated that pensioners were gearing up to protest over the wage award’s non-payment.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday, jointly signed by the NUP President, Mr Godwin Abumisi, and the General Secretary, Mr Actor Zal, the Union dissociated itself from any threats of protest.

The Federal Government had previously announced a wage award of N35,000 for public service workers, with pensioners set to receive N25,000 as palliatives following the fuel subsidy removal, pending the establishment of a new minimum wage.

The Union’s leadership, however, said that pensioners across Nigeria are earnestly awaiting the government’s fulfilment of its promise to alleviate their hardships.

The statement highlighted a preference for dialogue over demonstrations: “As senior citizens, we would rather engage the government in constructive dialogue rather than demonstration.”

NUP also called upon security agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and take action against any individuals threatening the country’s stability.

The statement further clarified that Mr Godwin Abumisi is the only constitutionally recognized national president of NUP and urged pensioners nationwide to remain patient and law-abiding.