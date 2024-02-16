Oyo Governor, Makinde Extends Wage Award For Six Months

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced an extension of the wage award for workers in the state for six months.

The governor announced this on Friday during the commissioning of the 12.5km Challenge–Odo Ona-Elewe-Elebu –Apata dualized road project.

Recall that in October, the Oyo State Government approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners as the wage award in the state for the next six months.

However, the six months are yet to elapse and the governor decided to extend the wage award.

Speaking further, the governor explained that his administration’s decision of the increment was to help cushion the effect of the economic situation in the country.

He said “When this economic crisis started, we gave wage awards to the workers. I gave them six months, we started 6th of October, I wanted that time to be able to sort out between the government and the workers what the minimum wage should be.

“We have not been able to achieve that. And I will announce today also that that wage award be extended by another six months to give us time to close out on the minimum wage discussion and negotiation.”

Acknowledging the economic situation in Nigeria, the governor stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will roll out an action plan in the coming days for the overall benefit of the nation.

The governor also called for all efforts both by the governed and the people to make Nigeria great again, saying that the PDP is ever determined to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

He added: “We all know the reality of the times no matter how anyone tries to paint it. In the weeks and months to come, our dear party will propose action plans that we believe will work for our nation when adopted.

“In doing this, we will again demonstrate that we care more about the progress of our people than we do about politics. Like here in Oyo State, we don’t care what road, whether it is federal or state, we fix it because those roads have economic importance to Oyo State, not the federal.”