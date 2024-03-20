Abia Assembly Scraps Life Pension For Orji Kalu, Ikpeazu, Abaribe, Others

The Abia State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed a bill to stop payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

The bill is entitled: “A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Repeal The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters Connected Therewith” sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Okoro Uchenna Kalu.

The passage of the bill followed its first and second readings, the consideration by the committee of the whole before its 3rd reading during Tuesday’s plenary at the hallowed chamber.

According to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who announced the passage of the bill when accented by Governor Alex Otti, would take effect immediately on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The speaker explained that the bill will now be cited as “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor’s (Repeal) Law 2024”.

He added that the bill will, among other merits, ensure that the outrageous cost of governance is reduced to channel Abia State resources towards the state’s development.

Naija News reports that by implication, former governors like Okezie Ikpeazu, Theodore Orji and Orji Uzor Kalu and their deputies will no longer earn their pensions and other entitlements.

Speaking with reporters on the passage of the bill, Kalu said it was in line with the agenda of Governor Otti-led government to reduce the cost of governance in the state.

He said, “We did not amend the bill; we scrapped it completely. The bill concerns past governors who are not in active service receiving pensions and other entitlements after serving for four years.

“They are paid by the state every month, so we had to repeal it. So, it no longer stands. When you are done with your tenure, just go home because nobody is paying you anything.

“We cannot have backlogs of pensioners who are not receiving payments, people in active service who are not being paid, and past governors and their deputies pocketing billions while the money is supposed to be for state development and the payment of civil servants.”