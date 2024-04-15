Army To Probe Torture Of Hotel Manager To Death By Soldiers In Abia

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has begun an investigation into the death of a hotel manager, Achimugu Etubi, in Abia State.

Naija News reports that some soldiers were said to have tortured Etubi to death in Abia after an Air Force cadet, Emmanuel Onyemereche, reportedly drowned in the hotel’s swimming pool.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nigerian Army’s spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed an investigation of soldiers allegedly involved in the torturing of the manager.

Nwachukwu said the Army is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager.

He said Lagbaja had immediately ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book anyone found culpable.

Nwachukwu said the Army is resolute in its pursuit of truth and justice, and we will keep the public informed at the conclusion of the investigation.

The statement read, “The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager Mr Achimugu James Etubi and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assures the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

“Furthermore, the NA reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the security of all citizens. We remain steadfast in our mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout Nigeria.”