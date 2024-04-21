Police Arrest Officer Who Killed Abia Businessman For Failing To Give Bribe

The Police Command in Abia State has confirmed the arrest of one of its operatives who allegedly killed a businessman in Aba for failing to give some officers on patrol duty a bribe.

It was gathered that the businessman, identified as Emmanuel Okocha, was shot dead on Friday for allegedly refusing to give a bribe to some police operatives from the Rapid Response Squad of the state who demanded a bribe despite having his vehicle particulars and driver’s license up to date.

The victim is said to have hailed from the Abiriba community in Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the incident, the Abia State Police spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, in a statement on Saturday, said the officer who allegedly killed the businessman has been arrested and would face necessary punishment upon conclusion of investigations.

She also identified the suspect as Corporal Obagi Njok, who is attached to the Abayi Police Division in the state.

The statement added that the incident is regrettable and the Police authorities have commiserated with the victim’s family and his loved ones.

“The officer has been apprehended, and necessary disciplinary procedures have been initiated. Appropriate disciplinary actions and sanctions will be effected soonest, and he will face the full course of appropriate administrative and legal consequences,” Ms Chinaka stated.

“The Abia State Police Command states without prevarication that the incident is unfortunate, and regrettable.

“Abia State Police Command remains steadfast in upholding professionalism and the rule of law. We unequivocally condemn any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, and indiscipline among our officers,” she added.