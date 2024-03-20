Ikpeazu Speaks On Receiving Pension From Abia Govt

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has refuted the claim that he is receiving a pension from the state government.

Ikpeazu made the denial in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka.

The statement follows the decision of the Abia State House of Assembly to repeal the 2001 Law, under which former governors and deputy governors were paid pensions.

Ikpeazu said that since he handed over power as Governor of Abia State on May 29, 2023, he has neither requested nor received from the state government any money under any guise whatsoever.

The former Abia governor added that he had no intentions of doing so, describing reports that he received a pension as mischievous and needless media sensationalism.

Ikpeazu said he has since moved on with his life and is currently engaged in other areas of interest to him and advised the state government to face the business of governance.

The statement read, “The attention of the immediate Past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has been drawn to reports circulating online that the Abia State House of Assembly has repealed the 2001 Law under which former Governors and Deputy Governors are paid some money as pensions.

“The said reports, which are obviously sponsored, are mischievously couched to give the false impression that Dr Ikpeazu is amongst former Governors of the State currently receiving a pension from the Abia State Government.

“Dr Okezie Ikpeazu wishes to make it abundantly clear that since handing over the reins of power as Governor of Abia State on May 29th, 2023, he has neither requested nor received any dime from the Abia State Government under any guise whatsoever and has no intentions of doing so.

“Former Governor Ikpeazu has since moved on with his life and is currently engaged in other areas of interest to him and advises the Abia State Government and her various organs to face the business of governance and desist from engaging in needless media sensationalism.

“The general public should be properly guided, please.”