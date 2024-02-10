Jonathan’s Ex-Chief Of Staff, Arogbofa Dies At 72

A ex-chief of staff to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Jones Arogbofa, is dead

Naija News gathered that he died at age 72.

Arogbofa was said to have died on Saturday, February 10, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

His family has also not issued any statement on his death at press time.

But a former senator and founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed the news via X on Saturday where he wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brigadier General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (Rtd), the former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“He was a dear friend. His wisdom, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria will forever be remembered. A true hero has left us, but his legacy endures. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Arogbofa was born on November 10, 1952 in Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, and served in the military before being appointed as Jonathan’s right-hand man from 2014 to 2015.

Educated at institutions like Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan, Arogbofa retired from the army as a Brigadier General before going into politics.