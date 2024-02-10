Access Bank GMD, Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son, Others Feared Dead In Helicopter Crash

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has reportedly been involved in a helicopter crash in the United States of America.

Naija News gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, which was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

According to TheWill, the Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also in the helicopter during the crash.

Also, it was learned that six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

Officials said the helicopter crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert late on Friday evening

The helicopter, a Eurocopter EC 130, had been carrying six people onboard at the time of the incident

It comes just days after a Navy chopper carrying five troops crashed during a routine training flight in Pine Valley, California

The helicopter carrying six people crashed in San Bernardino County overnight, with authorities saying they have been unable to locate any survivors.