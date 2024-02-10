Accord Party Dissolves National Working Committee

The Accord Party (AP) has announced the dissolution of its National Working Committee (NWC) and the election of a new leadership.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, the party’s immediate former National Chairman, Mohammad Lawal Nalado, expressed his gratitude to the National Executive Council (NEC), and his loyal allies for the opportunity to serve the party.

Nalado acknowledged the support he received from his colleagues and emphasized that he never faced any challenges in fulfilling his responsibilities.

He pledged his continued support to the party in its pursuit of greater achievements. Nalado voluntarily chose to step aside and opposed a proposed amendment to the party’s constitution that would have extended his tenure as Chairman.

He urged the future National Chairman of the party to exceed his accomplishments, emphasizing his willingness to assist the upcoming leadership.

Nalado said: “I’m ageing, I’m no longer a young man, and I believe my thinking is diminishing. You cannot compare the strength of a young man to that of an old man.

“I wish the party progress in the continued struggle for a democratised Nigeria.

“Let us continue to be our brother’s keepers. I have forgiven anyone who offended me. I also beg you to forgive me anyway I’ve offended you.”

The Protem National Chairman, Martins Inyang Ansa, then presided over the election of Caretaker Committee members of the party.

Naija News understands that the party, during the meeting, also elected Barr Maxwell Mgbudem, who is also the National Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), as its National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, while Dr Adebukola Abiola Ajaja emerged as the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee.