Release Official Results Of June 12 And Declare MKO Abiola President-elect – Accord Party To Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been asked to dispense justice on June 12 by declaring late Chief MKO Abiola president-elect of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election to bring an end to a long lingering injustice against Nigerians.

Naija News reports that this was the position of the Lagos State chapter of the Accord Party (AP), which has said until that is done the “June 12 Day” remained a blight and watershed on the checkered democratic history of Nigeria and Africa.

In a statement issued by the party’s State Chairman, Dele Oladeji to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day, the Lagos AP wants Tinubu to declare MKO president-elect.

He maintained that a fulfillment of the party’s request would shore up renewed hope in the democratic system of Nigeria and Africa, adding that it would further bring a lot of maturity and faith to the democratic system in Nigeria.

The Lagos AP chairman observed that it is right to bring Justice to June 12 because a few of the active actors are still alive.

Oladeji submitted that “We request a release of the official result of June 12, a declaration of late MKO as the president-elect and presentation of insignia of office and necessary compensation to his family.

”The requests will not be for only late MKO Abiola but for all Nigerians and the world at large, who will feel a huge relief.

“It will also restore their faith and hope in the country afresh.

“At this time, June 12 Day should start to be celebratory like Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Also, it should stop being a day we keep mourning the injustice, loss of lives and property and the democratic rape of the June 12 debacle.

“It will build trust, faith and hope in the government of Tinubu and develop and foster rapid growth of the judicial and justice systems and processes in Nigeria.”

“Ex-president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, who annulled the election, is still alive, as are Prof. Maurice Iwu, the third Independent National Electoral Commission chairman who conducted the election; Prof. Wole Soyinka and Mr Dele Momodu.

“Others are Dr Kayode Fayemi and President Bola Tinubu, who were major actors and prominent agitators in the June 12 debacle.

“Tinubu was not only a victim and active actor but also went on exile with other like-minds, members and leadership of NADECO.”

He remarked that the party looks forward to the official announcement of the result of the June 12, 1993 election and the declaration of the winner while congratulating the president on the eventual victory of the February 25, presidential election.