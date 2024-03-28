Edo 2024: Accord Party Confirms Iyere As Governorship Candidate

The National Working Committee of the Accord Party has officially declared Kennedy Iyere as the party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming 2024 Edo Gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that this announcement followed claims made by Bright Enabulele, who ‘falsely’ asserted his candidacy.

The deputy governorship candidate is said to have caused a commotion within the party by presenting himself as the governorship candidate.

The party leadership promptly intervened to clarify the situation, confirming Iyere as the rightful candidate after his victory in the primary election on February 17, 2024.

In a statement released on Thursday (today), the party verified that Iyere’s candidacy is duly registered on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, with Enabulele listed as his running mate.

The National Chairman of the Accord Party, Barr Maxwell Mgbudem, expressed his apprehension regarding the confusion.

He emphasized, “The dissemination of incorrect information, especially regarding something as significant as the governorship candidacy, is unacceptable. We must maintain the integrity of our democratic processes.”

The party chieftain also called for unity and truthfulness in political discourse.

“In these critical times, it is paramount that we present a united front to the voters. We must ensure that the information we share is accurate and truthful,” Mgbudem added.

In an official statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the Accord Party, Hon. Joseph Omorogbe, further denounced Enabulele’s claims.

“We are committed to upholding the democratic values of our party and the nation. We urge all concerned to disregard the erroneous claim,” Vanguard quoted the statement saying.

Omorogbe restated the party’s position and urged all members and the general public to rally behind Kennedy Iyere, the officially nominated gubernatorial candidate, as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

Additionally, the party emphasized the importance of political figures upholding ethical principles and exercising caution in their public declarations to avoid any misunderstandings or tensions in the political sphere.