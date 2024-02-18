Kennedy Iyere Emerges Edo Accord Party Governorship Candidate

Ahead of the forthcoming September 21 Edo gubernatorial election, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has emerged as the candidate of the Accord Party.

Naija News gathered that Iyere became the winner of the party’s ticket after five other contestants stepped down for him a day before the primary election.

Iyere was then invested as the man to lead the Accord party in the forthcoming governorship election.

After he picked the governorship ticket, Iyere immediately picked and confirmed Bright Enabulele as his running mate.

In his acceptance speech, Iyere said he believed his comrades stepped down for him purely on merit and promised to win the September governorship election.

He also stated that the party will be forming a coalition of not fewer than six political parties that will provide the formidable political platform needed to dislodge the APC and PDP in the state.

He said, “Thank God for the primary conducted today by Accord, which produced me as the first candidate for the 2024 Edo guber poll. My running mate is Bright Enabulele and together, we shall pull the sufficient votes required for our desired victory.

“We are forming a coalition of not fewer than six political parties that will provide the formidable political platform needed to dislodge the APC and PDP in Edo State and rescue the indigenes and other inhabitants of Edo State from the misery of hunger, deprivation, unemployment and extreme poverty.

“Edo State is politically and economically broken by its failed past and present political leaders. The time to fix Edo State is now or never, hence we have adopted FIX-EDO-2024 PROJECT as our campaign theme.