EFCC Declares Emefiele’s Wife, Three Others Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Margaret Emefiele, wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and three others, wanted for money laundering.

Naija News gathered that Mrs Emefiele, Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, were declared wanted in a post on the X account of the anti-graft agency on Friday night.

The anti-graft agency declared them wanted for allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor “to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to with obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

In a related development, the Federal Government filed a 20-count charges against Emefiele Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

The charges against Emefiele now border on Criminal breach of trust, Forgery, Conspiracy to commit forgery, Procurement Fraud and Conspiracy to commit Felony.