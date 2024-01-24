Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 24th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 24th January 2024.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, arrived in Nigeria.

Upon arrival in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the top American official departed for the Aso Rock Villa to meet President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered his plane touched down at about 4.40 pm local time, 35 minutes beyond the expected time of arrival.

Blinken was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

Due to his arrival being later than initially planned, his convoy went straight to the Villa to meet up with the 6 pm appointment with President Bola Tinubu.

The federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has told the international community that the country would not accept same-sex marriage.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi, made the position of the government known while speaking at the 45th Universal Periodic Review in Geneva.

He explained that same-sex marriage is inconsistent with the country’s domestic laws, adding that Nigerian laws are a reflection of the sentiment of the Nigerian people.

The declaration is in tangent with a bill prohibiting same-sex marriage in Nigeria, which was signed into law during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The law provides up to fourteen years imprisonment as well as fines for persons who may be found guilty of its provisions.

The Ogun State House of Assembly has removed the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, over alleged gross misconduct.

Naija News reports that the assembly unanimously removed the speaker and named the lawmaker representing Odeda State State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new speaker.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, 18 out of the 36 members of the State Assembly voted in favour of Oluomo’s impeachment.

Oluomo was impeached on charges of embezzlement, highhandedness, and other offences.

Recall that Oluomo was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2022 and later released on administrative bail.

Oluomo was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after he failed to honour invitations to respond to queries on alleged financial crimes.

In a revealing new book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),” former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has shed light on some of the intricate behind-the-scenes dynamics during his tenure under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

A significant focus of the book is his strained relationship with the late Abba Kyari, the first Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Buhari.

Adesina, a key figure in the Buhari administration, detailed in his memoir the challenges he faced in dealing with Kyari.

He revealed that their relationship soured from the onset of Kyari’s appointment.

The core issue stemmed from Kyari’s objection to Adesina’s direct access to the President, a practice Adesina insists was in adherence to Buhari’s advice when he took up the role of the presidential spokesman.

One of the more critical allegations made by Adesina in his book is that for five years, up until Kyari’s death, the Chief of Staff deliberately withheld operational funds for the media office.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Naija News learnt Bodejo was arrested around 3pm on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the Miyetti Allah boss was arrested in a joint operation by DSS operatives and some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

His arrest is said to be connected with the recent creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

According to Punch, after the arrest of Bodejo, the security operatives drove off.

According to a source quoted by the platform, Bodejo was arrested over fears that the creation of the Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country.

The source added that the group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the Federal Government.

The Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has struck out a lawsuit that sought to impede Governor Siminalayi Fubara from presenting the 2024 Budget to the state legislature, led by Martin Amaewhule.

The suit, initiated by Victor Jumbo, the lawmaker representing the Bonny Constituency in the House, and eight others, including prominent figures under the umbrella of Rivers Elders, aimed to challenge the legality of a peace agreement facilitated by President Bola Tinubu.

The plaintiffs, among whom are Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, Rear Admiral O.P. Fingesi, Ann Kio-Briggs, and Emmanuel Deinma, argued that the agreement was unconstitutional.

Additionally, the lawsuit sought to restrict the activities of 27 lawmakers reportedly allied with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

These lawmakers had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. The plaintiffs also sought to prevent Governor Fubara from reappointing nine commissioners who had resigned their positions.

However, when the case was brought before Justice Chiwendu Nworgu, the motion for a substitute to some parties who had not been served was not entertained.

Justice Nworgu, in his ruling, declined jurisdiction over the matter, referencing a previous decision by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which invalidated the activities of the Edison Ehie-led faction of the Assembly.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a firm commitment to the Nigerian populace, promising that the nation will soon reap the rewards of the “tough but necessary decisions” taken by his administration.

This assurance came during a meeting on Tuesday at the State House with the South-South Monarchs Forum, led by His Royal Majesty, Major-General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), the Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Vice-Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by some of the recent economic reforms, especially the contentious removal of the fuel subsidy, President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the monarchs’ understanding and supportive stance.

The meeting provided a platform for the President to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to addressing the critical issues facing the South-South geopolitical zone, including developmental concerns and environmental degradation.

President Tinubu highlighted the efforts of his administration in tackling these challenges.

He emphasized the work being done both domestically and on the international front to enhance Nigeria’s resilience, especially in responding to climate change and environmental restoration.

He also mentioned the focus on infrastructure development and the importance of ensuring security and stability in the region.

In a striking move following the Christmas and New Year break, the Plateau State House of Assembly’s Speaker, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan Kudangbena, has denied 16 of its members access to participate in the plenary session.

This decision came to light during the first gathering of the House after the seasonal break.

Addressing the press after what was described as a brief and tense sitting, the Speaker stated emphatically that the barred lawmakers would remain excluded from the Assembly proceedings.

The continuation of their exclusion hinges on a pending clear interpretation of a recent court judgment, details of which were not fully disclosed at the time of the press briefing.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the posting of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to head the Intelligence Department of the Force at Zonal and State Commands Nationwide.

The posting, according to a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, is in furtherance of the upscaling of the intelligence department of the Police Force.

The statement added that the posting is premised on the zeal of the IGP to improve and enhance the effectiveness of the Intelligence Department at every level of the Force as a panacea to addressing the crime rate in the country, in line with his vision statement.

Adejobi recalled in the statement that the IGP, on assumption of duty, reactivated the Presidential approval to upgrade the Force Intelligence Bureau to the status of a Department with the appointment of DIG Habu Sanni as the DIG in charge of the new Department of Force Intelligence.

The IGP has, however, tasked the newly appointed Senior Officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.

The prominent Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on former President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a comprehensive account regarding the arrest and subsequent trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The appeal comes in the wake of revelations from the newly released book by Femi Adesina, former presidential spokesperson, titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”

The book detailed a meeting between a delegation of Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by Mbazulike Ameachi, a first republic minister of aviation, and the former president, where the issue of Nnamdi Kanu was a focal point.

In the book, Buhari is quoted as saying that bringing Kanu back to Nigeria to face trial, instead of opting for a more extreme measure, was a favour.

This statement has sparked significant reactions, particularly from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group’s secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement released on Tuesday, criticized Buhari’s remark, calling it a “flagrant validation of international conspiracy against the Igbo”.

Isiguzoro, expressing concern over the former president’s comments, urged Buhari to reveal the complete truth surrounding the circumstances of Kanu’s extradition and trial.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.