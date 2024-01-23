Minister Reveals Position Of Tinubu Government On Same-sex Marriage In Nigeria

The federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has told the international community that the country would not accept same-sex marriage.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi, made the position of the government known while speaking at the 45th Universal Periodic Review in Geneva.

He explained that same-sex marriage is inconsistent with the country’s domestic laws, adding that Nigerian laws are a reflection of the sentiment of the Nigerian people.

The declaration is in tangent with a bill prohibiting same-sex marriage in Nigeria, which was signed into law during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The law provides up to fourteen years imprisonment as well as fines for persons who may be found guilty of its provisions.

Judges Need Chattered Flight For Their Safety – Fagbemi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said Nigerian judges presiding over terror cases should charter aircraft to ensure their safety and confidence.

Naija News reports that Fagbemi stated this in December 2023 when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Judiciary to defend his ministry’s budget proposal in Abuja.

The minister said his ministry needs more resources to carry out its duties, especially in defending the country in international arbitrations, which are expensive.

Fagbemi added that Nigeria would get the maximum from the justice ministry if it is well funded.