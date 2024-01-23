President Tinubu Makes Promises To Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made a firm commitment to the Nigerian populace, promising that the nation will soon reap the rewards of the “tough but necessary decisions” taken by his administration.

This assurance came during a meeting on Tuesday at the State House with the South-South Monarchs Forum, led by His Royal Majesty, Major-General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd), the Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Vice-Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by some of the recent economic reforms, especially the contentious removal of the fuel subsidy, President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for the monarchs’ understanding and supportive stance.

The meeting provided a platform for the President to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to addressing the critical issues facing the South-South geopolitical zone, including developmental concerns and environmental degradation.

President Tinubu highlighted the efforts of his administration in tackling these challenges.

He emphasized the work being done both domestically and on the international front to enhance Nigeria’s resilience, especially in responding to climate change and environmental restoration.

He also mentioned the focus on infrastructure development and the importance of ensuring security and stability in the region.

The President said in a statement released through his spokeman, Ajuri Ngelale, ”We are working to revive the economy from the damage of several years. We seek your support, prayers, and understanding, and I am glad that the Vice-Chairman of the Forum served in an organization where we need intelligence to operate.

”You (the traditional institution) will be the source of the intelligence we need for the holistic development of our country, and anytime you need to tell us something, do not hesitate to reach out to this office. I will take on all of your concerns, and I will address each of them one by one.

”We cannot underestimate your contributions to the peace and stability of this country. Continue to uphold us in your prayers and in talking to our youths to keep faith with the country because light is already visible at the end of the tunnel.”

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Major-General Mujakperuo appealed to President Tinubu to follow up on all developmental efforts in the region to be sure that progress is tangible to the people.

Story continues below advertisement

The South-South Monarchs Forum Vice-Chairman said, “Mr. President, you know the problems of our region as an expert with experience in the energy industry. We see you working hard to solve our problems, and we are comforted that you have pledged to take on our concerns and bring a final solution to them.”