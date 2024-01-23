‘Tell Nigerians The Truth On Arrest, Trial Of Nnamdi Kanu’ – Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

The prominent Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called on former President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a comprehensive account regarding the arrest and subsequent trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The appeal comes in the wake of revelations from the newly released book by Femi Adesina, former presidential spokesperson, titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”

The book detailed a meeting between a delegation of Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by Mbazulike Ameachi, a first republic minister of aviation, and the former president, where the issue of Nnamdi Kanu was a focal point.

In the book, Buhari is quoted as saying that bringing Kanu back to Nigeria to face trial, instead of opting for a more extreme measure, was a favour.

This statement has sparked significant reactions, particularly from the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group’s secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement released on Tuesday, criticized Buhari’s remark, calling it a “flagrant validation of international conspiracy against the Igbo”.

Isiguzoro, expressing concern over the former president’s comments, urged Buhari to reveal the complete truth surrounding the circumstances of Kanu’s extradition and trial.

The IPOB leader had been extradited to Nigeria in 2021, after fleeing the country post his initial arraignment on charges including terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement. Since his extradition, Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the unwavering voice of the Igbo people, demands that Former President Muhammadu Buhari face the Nigerian populace and answer for his alleged involvement in an egregious international conspiracy against the Igbo during his tenure.

“At Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we initially dismissed these stone-cold international conspiracy theories against our beloved Igbo brethren.

“However, our suspicions have now transformed into certainties, thanks to the spine-tingling revelations made by Mr. Femi Adeshina, the former spokesperson for Former President Buhari.

“Adeshina chillingly admitted that ‘there was indeed a contemplation of the killing option before adopting the strategy of subjecting Nnamdi Kanu to court prosecution’.

“These admissions now expose the nefarious web in which Buhari’s government entangled itself, willingly executing the scripts of international conspirators against the Igbo in their unjust arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The blatant disregard for court pronouncements and verdicts in favor of Nnamdi Kanu’s release further strengthens our suspicions, suggesting a sordid partnership with international forces.

“There can be no more delay; the time for truth-telling is now. Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Former President Buhari to summon the righteous resolve within him and provide Nigerians with an unambiguous account of the truth.

“Justice and transparency demand nothing less. The Igbo people, alongside the entirety of Nigeria, deserve honesty and accountability.”