US Secretary Of State, Antony Blinken Arrives Nigeria, Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, arrived in Nigeria.

Upon arrival in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the top American official departed for the Aso Rock Villa to meet President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered his plane touched down at about 4.40 pm local time, 35 minutes beyond the expected time of arrival.

Blinken was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

Due to his arrival being later than initially planned, his convoy went straight to the Villa to meet up with the 6 pm appointment with President Bola Tinubu.

The US official is expected to address the media immediately after he meets with the Nigerian President.

According to TVC, Blinken will depart Abuja at about 10 pm for Lagos, where he will meet with business owners and other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) before departing for Angola tomorrow night.

The US State Department had earlier disclosed that Blinken’s African tour would include stops in Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and Angola, focusing on discussions related to regional security, conflict prevention, democracy promotion, and trade.

The visit aims to underscore the Biden administration’s commitment to partnership with Africa, addressing issues like climate, economic investment, and food and health.