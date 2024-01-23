DSS Arrests Miyetti Allah President, Bello Bodejo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly arrested the President of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Naija News learnt Bodejo was arrested around 3pm on Tuesday at the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to reports, the Miyetti Allah boss was arrested in a joint operation by DSS operatives and some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

His arrest is said to be connected with the recent creation of a vigilante group in Nasarawa State.

According to Punch, after the arrest of Bodejo, the security operatives drove off.

According to a source quoted by the platform, Bodejo was arrested over fears that the creation of the Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country.

The source added that the group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the Federal Government.

The source said, “Our (DSS) operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed the Miyetti Allah’s Head Office in Nasarawa this afternoon, and we’ve arrested their National President, Bello Bodejo, for creating a vigilante group that is not recognised by the government.

“The creation of that nomad’s vigilante group could cause violence in the country. The group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, and the group is not recognised by the Federal Government.”