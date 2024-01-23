Ogun Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo Impeached

The Ogun State House of Assembly has removed the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, over alleged gross misconduct.

Naija News reports that the assembly unanimously removed the speaker and named the lawmaker representing Odeda State State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide, as the new speaker.

During Tuesday’s plenary session, 18 out of the 36 members of the State Assembly voted in favour of Oluomo’s impeachment.

Oluomo was impeached on charges of embezzlement, highhandedness, and other offences.

Recall that Oluomo was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2022 and later released on administrative bail.

Oluomo was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after he failed to honour invitations to respond to queries on alleged financial crimes.

The Speaker was released on the condition that he return to the EFCC head office with both the assembly clerk and the accountant.

Subsequently, Oluomo was arraigned at the federal high court sitting in Lagos over alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.475 billion.

He was arraigned alongside three others on an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery, and money laundering.

The EFCC had told the court that the now ousted speaker stole the sum from the coffers of the Ogun state house of assembly.