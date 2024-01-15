Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 15th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 15th January 2024.

The former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has openly discussed his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, clarifying his stance and intentions.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics” programme, Bwala revealed that he had informed Atiku prior to and after his meeting with the President.

Bwala, once a vocal critic of Tinubu during the election campaign, refuted claims of betrayal towards Atiku, stating, “It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Tinubu therefore I betrayed Atiku.”

He addressed the criticisms surrounding his support for Tinubu, which he described as absurd, given his past opposition to the then-presidential candidate of the APC.

Bwala stated that changing one’s ideology is a personal right and emphasized that his role as Atiku’s spokesman was akin to that of a salesman, tasked with promoting one product while demarketing others.

He further clarified that he never explicitly stated that Tinubu was unfit for the presidency and now sees Tinubu as suitable for the role, given Atiku’s electoral defeat.

When questioned about his current political affiliation, Bwala was reticent, not specifying whether he remains a PDP member or has returned to the APC.

A prominent figure in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has expressed his relief and perspective on the potential consequences of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, particularly concerning the governorship tussle in Kano State.

In his view, the country could have faced significant unrest had the Supreme Court decided to oust Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State in its landmark rulings last Friday.

Galadima extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for respecting the judiciary’s independence, particularly as the matter involved Nasir Gawuna, a member of the APC.

Speaking on Channels TV he said, “I am congratulating Mr President for not interfering with the judiciary because Nigeria could have been on fire by now if what happened on Friday did not happen.

“I congratulate him (Tinubu) for having the strength of character and you can see that peace has pervaded the whole of Nigeria and our rating in the eyes of the world has come out.”

The Presidency has made a firm declaration that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will maintain a no-tolerance stance towards any form of corruption, especially in the ongoing investigation of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and its Social Investment Programmes.

This commitment was articulated by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, during his appearance on TVC’s “Politics on Sunday.”

Ngelale emphasized that the Tinubu administration has no ‘sacred cows’ and will not hesitate to take action against anyone found culpable in the investigation.

While suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on January 7, Tinubu had directed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to “conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.”

Former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has revealed one of his friends has offered to pay N50 million out of the 60 million ransom being demanded by bandits who abducted Mansoor Al-Kadriyar’s six children.

Naija News reports that Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over a week ago in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the victims, Najeebah, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, in Zaria, was killed on Friday and laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N60 million ransom but now increased to N100 million after Najeebah’s murder, threatening to kill the remaining five sisters.

In a post via X on Sunday, Isa Pantami said he does not support the payment of ransom to criminals, but it has become necessary following the death of Najeebah and the threat to kill the other five sisters.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said that securing Nigeria is non-negotiable for the military under the incumbent administration.

He acknowledged that President Bola Tinubu has provided the necessary equipment and resources for the military to fulfil its constitutional mandates.

With a substantial budget of N3.2tn allocated for defence and security in the 2024 budget, it is expected that the security agencies will fulfil their mandates without any valid justification for failure.

In a statement released by the service’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Abubakar urged the troops to continue their efforts against criminal elements in the country, as this would garner the support of the citizens.

In anticipation of the 2027 general elections, major political maneuvers are underway, with reports indicating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) are contemplating the formation of a unified mega party.

This strategic alliance aims to present a formidable challenge to the current ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confirmation of these plans came in an interview on Channels Television, where political economist Professor Pat Utomi discussed the potential coalition.

He revealed that the candidates of these parties in the 2023 presidential poll have agreed in principle to create a mega party.

Professor Utomi also provided insights into the negotiations and strategic discussions that led to the formation of the APC in 2014.

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has confidently addressed his detractors, asserting that their attempts to undermine him will prove futile.

This declaration came during a New Year visit to his loyalist and former Rivers Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, at Omoku in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area over the weekend.

Wike, who previously served as the Governor of Rivers State, was joined by the Minister of Petroleum (State), Heineken Lokpobiri, and other notable figures.

They were met with a warm reception from a large gathering of supporters at Obuah’s country home.

During the visit, Wike reminisced about his initial encounter with Obuah, affectionately known as Go Round, and reflected on the growth of their friendship over the years amidst various adversities.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn around the fortune of Nigeria.

Daniel said that the turnaround for Nigeria will happen before long, admonishing the citizens against taking President Tinubu for granted.

Naija News understands that the lawmaker representing Ogun East spoke during the 19th annual Thanksgiving Service at the Baptist International Worship Centre in Sagamu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Daniel, who asserted that the president has the ability and capacity to ensure good governance in the country, said: “I have known Tinubu now for probably over 20 years and I know that he is capable; he is able.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has initiated the formation of the Kano Elders Council, a body designed to function as an advisory entity to the state government.

This development was communicated in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin Tofa, and released to journalists on Sunday.

The Council of Elders, as outlined in the statement, will comprise a broad spectrum of distinguished personalities indigenous to the state.

This includes former Governors, Deputy Governors, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Speakers of the State House of Assembly, Deputy Speakers, retired Supreme Court justices, retired Appeal Court justices, former Chief Justices of the state, former Secretaries to the State Government, and former Heads of State Civil Service.

Further enriching the council’s composition, it will also include leaders of the Ulamas, members of the business community, traditional rulers, former heads of security agencies from Kano State, and other notable elders appointed by the government.

The National Assembly has announced a postponement in its plenary resumption, now scheduled for January 30, 2024.

This decision comes two weeks following the passage of the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024.

Initially, lawmakers had slated their return for January 23. However, a recent message from Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, addressed to all members, indicated the new resumption date.

This delay in the resumption of plenary sessions marks a shift in the legislative calendar of the National Assembly.

Story continues below advertisement

The reason behind this postponement has not been explicitly stated in the announcement.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.