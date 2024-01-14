Tinubu Will Turn Around The Fortune Of Nigeria – Gbenga Daniel

Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn around the fortune of Nigeria.

Daniel said that the turnaround for Nigeria will happen before long, admonishing the citizens against taking President Tinubu for granted.

Naija News understands that the lawmaker representing Ogun East spoke during the 19th annual Thanksgiving Service at the Baptist International Worship Centre in Sagamu on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Daniel, who asserted that the president has the ability and capacity to ensure good governance in the country, said: “I have known Tinubu now for probably over 20 years and I know that he is capable; he is able.

“And I know that one thing you must not do is take him for granted. I know that Asiwaju will turn around the fortunes of this country, and I am sure it will happen before long.

“If there are little challenges, let’s just accept that this is normally how things like this go,” Daily Post quoted the former governor saying.

Meanwhile, the Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), a pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, has urged the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, to refrain from running again in 2027.

Naija News reports that this counsel was communicated in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja, signed by Tasiu Muhammed, the National Secretary, and Gbenga Adedamola, the acting National Director of Publicity and Strategic Communication.

The CPDPL additionally appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, advising him against harbouring any aspirations for the presidential office until 2031.

This recommendation aims to prevent a recurrence of the challenges the party faced in 2015 and 2023.

The group emphasized that its counsel is directed at potential aspirants from the North, urging them to recognize that the South is entitled to an eight-year tenure before the rotation of power to the North in 2031.

“Our advice is also to ensure stability in the political system of the country,” the group said.

The CPDPL urged the party to learn from the mistakes that led to its 2023 election failure and take precautions to avoid them in the upcoming 2027 general election.

“As we all know, the year 2023 was a very challenging year for our great party, with us losing the presidential election due to failure to abide by our party’s constitution of 2017, as amended, and failure of leadership,” CPDPL stated.