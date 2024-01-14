‘Don’t Contest 2027 Presidential Election’ – PDP Group Urges Atiku

The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL), a pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party, has urged the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, to refrain from running again in 2027.

This counsel was communicated in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja, signed by Tasiu Muhammed, the National Secretary, and Gbenga Adedamola, the acting National Director of Publicity and Strategic Communication.

The CPDPL additionally appealed to Gov. Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, advising him against harbouring any aspirations for the presidential office until 2031.

This recommendation aims to prevent a recurrence of the challenges the party faced in 2015 and 2023.

The group emphasized that its counsel is directed at potential aspirants from the North, urging them to recognize that the South is entitled to an eight-year tenure before the rotation of power to the North in 2031.

“Our advice is also to ensure stability in the political system of the country,” the group said.

The CPDPL urged the party to learn from the mistakes that led to its 2023 election failure and take precautions to avoid them in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we all know, the year 2023 was a very challenging year for our great party, with us losing the presidential election due to failure to abide by our party’s constitution of 2017, as amended, and failure of leadership,” CPDPL stated.