I Informed Atiku Before, After Meeting With Tinubu – Bwala

The former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has openly discussed his recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu, clarifying his stance and intentions.

In an appearance on Channels Television’s “Sunday Politics” programme, Bwala revealed that he had informed Atiku prior to and after his meeting with the President.

Bwala, once a vocal critic of Tinubu during the election campaign, refuted claims of betrayal towards Atiku, stating, “It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Tinubu therefore I betrayed Atiku.”

He addressed the criticisms surrounding his support for Tinubu, which he described as absurd, given his past opposition to the then-presidential candidate of the APC.

In July 2022, Bwala left the APC when Tinubu, then a presidential candidate, chose ex-Borno Governor Kashim Shettima as his running mate, citing concerns over the selection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He subsequently joined Atiku’s campaign, with Atiku having chosen a Christian, ex-Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

However, Bwala’s recent meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja and his declaration of support for the President have sparked a flurry of criticism and questions about his political ideology.

In defense, Bwala stated that changing one’s ideology is a personal right and emphasized that his role as Atiku’s spokesman was akin to that of a salesman, tasked with promoting one product while demarketing others.

He further clarified that he never explicitly stated that Tinubu was unfit for the presidency and now sees Tinubu as suitable for the role, given Atiku’s electoral defeat.

When questioned about his current political affiliation, Bwala was reticent, not specifying whether he remains a PDP member or has returned to the APC.

He also mentioned that during his visit to the President, no cabinet position was promised to him, but he expressed willingness to work with the President in any capacity for the benefit of Nigerians.