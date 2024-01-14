Nigeria Could Have Been On Fire Had Supreme Sacked Yusuf As Kano Gov – Galadima

A prominent figure in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has expressed his relief and perspective on the potential consequences of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, particularly concerning the governorship tussle in Kano State.

In his view, the country could have faced significant unrest had the Supreme Court decided to oust Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State in its landmark rulings last Friday.

Galadima extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for respecting the judiciary’s independence, particularly as the matter involved Nasir Gawuna, a member of the APC.

Speaking on Channels TV he said, “I am congratulating Mr President for not interfering with the judiciary because Nigeria could have been on fire by now if what happened on Friday did not happen.

“I congratulate him (Tinubu) for having the strength of character and you can see that peace has pervaded the whole of Nigeria and our rating in the eyes of the world has come out.”

Naija News recalls that the apex court, last Friday delivered judgements in eight governorship disputes, upturning the verdicts of lower courts in three of the cases.

Of the eight cases, those of Kano, Zamfara and Plateau eerily stood out as the Supreme Court overruled the earlier decisions of the tribunal and the appellate court to reinstate the governors in the three states.

Before Friday’s judgement on Kano governorship dispute, tension was high and anxiety palpable in Kano

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Galadima said there was a plan to wrest power from the NNPP in Kano as the party kicked out the APC from the seat of power in the last poll.

He alleged “There was a plan to take Kano by force from every level,” even as he congratulated the Supreme Court for “restoring the honour, dignity of the judiciary.

“If they had ruled otherwise, they could have been stoned on the street of Nigeria and nobody could be able to ride a car with the inscription of Supreme Court of Nigeria, and there would have been a total of confidence in the judiciary and I don’t think anybody would ever dream of going to the Supreme Court to seek redress.”