Military Has No Excuse Securing Nigeria — Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said that securing Nigeria is non-negotiable for the military under the incumbent administration.

He acknowledged that President Bola Tinubu has provided the necessary equipment and resources for the military to fulfil its constitutional mandates.

With a substantial budget of N3.2tn allocated for defence and security in the 2024 budget, it is expected that the security agencies will fulfil their mandates without any valid justification for failure.

In a statement released by the service’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Abubakar urged the troops to continue their efforts against criminal elements in the country, as this would garner the support of the citizens.

The statement partly read, “We have no excuse not to deliver on our mandate, as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has provided the wherewithal for us to succeed.

“We must, therefore, continue to sustain the momentum of our operations and give our citizens the confidence they require to go about their businesses without fear.”

The Air Chief also called on all Nigerians to continue to support the military and pray for fallen heroes.

“Abubakar noted that while the entire nation can never repay the fallen heroes, efforts at restoring peace and tranquillity in all parts of the country must be sustained to return the country to its peaceful past which was made possible by the dedication and commitment of the fallen heroes.

“The CAS also called on all Nigerians to continue to offer gratitude, goodwill, solidarity, and unrelenting prayers to the fallen heroes and their families. In doing so, according to the CAS, the entire nation will not only be according to these great patriots the honour and credit they truly deserve but also reassure those still in service that the country would never forget their sacrifices nor forsake them in their hours of need.”

Abubakar, while advising the troops, emphasized that the most fitting tribute to the fallen heroes was to continue the collaborative air, ground, and maritime operations against terrorists, insurgents, economic saboteurs, and other non-state actors within the nation.