‘My Friend Has Offered To Pay N50 Million Ransom To Kidnappers Of Late Najeebah And Her Sisters’ – Isa Pantami

Former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has revealed one of his friends has offered to pay N50 million out of the 60 million ransom being demanded by bandits who abducted Mansoor Al-Kadriyar’s six children.

Naija News reports that Mansoor Al-Kadriyar and his six daughters were kidnapped over a week ago in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One of the victims, Najeebah, a 400-level biological science student at Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, in Zaria, was killed on Friday and laid to rest according to Islamic rites on Saturday.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded N60 million ransom but now increased to N100 million after Najeebah’s murder, threatening to kill the remaining five sisters.

In a post via X on Sunday, Isa Pantami said he does not support the payment of ransom to criminals, but it has become necessary following the death of Najeebah and the threat to kill the other five sisters.

He wrote, “Alhamdu lil Laah! I am personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals. However, since it became clear that we lost our daughter Nabeeha yesterday and the five remaining daughters have been threatened, I spoke with the father on the matter yesterday and today, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60 million immediately.

“I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly. Any additional amount generated yesterday, the father can use to treat the daughters and other family members, in sha Allah.

“May the Almighty Allah reward the brother and friend with Jannatul Firdaus for the donation.”