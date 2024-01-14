NASS Postpones Plenary Resumption To Jan 30

The National Assembly has announced a postponement in its plenary resumption, now scheduled for January 30, 2024.

This decision comes two weeks following the passage of the N28.7 trillion budget for 2024.

Initially, lawmakers had slated their return for January 23. However, a recent message from Yahaya Danzaria, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, addressed to all members, indicated the new resumption date.

This delay in the resumption of plenary sessions marks a shift in the legislative calendar of the National Assembly.

The reason behind this postponement has not been explicitly stated in the announcement.

The message reads, “I am directed inform Hon. Members that the resumption date for both Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, 23rd January 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, 30th January 2024 at 11:00 am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted.”

In other news, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to significantly reduce the National Assembly’s hefty budget of N344.85 billion.

This appeal is made in light of the pressing economic challenges facing Nigeria.

In a move advocating for fiscal responsibility and transparency, SERAP has urged the legislative leaders to request President Bola Tinubu to submit a revised supplementary appropriation bill reflecting the reduced budget for the National Assembly’s approval.

Furthering their push for accountability, SERAP has also demanded the publication of detailed breakdowns of the National Assembly’s budget, including specific allocations such as the N3 billion earmarked for the Senate Car Park and another N3 billion for the House of Representatives Car Park.