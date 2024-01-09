Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 9th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 9th January 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the minister’s suspension in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Recall that the minister came under heavy criticism on Friday after a memo surfaced where she directed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585 million to a private account owned by one Oniyelu Bridget.

According to Ngelale, the suspension is in line with President Tinubu’s avowed commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has awarded a cost of N100m against the federal government of Nigeria for violating the right to personal liberty of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The cost was awarded on Monday by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi while ruling on a fundamental right enforcement suit filed by Emefiele challenging his unlawful detention for over five months by agents of the federal government (DSS and EFCC) without being charged to court.

Justice Adeniyi also restrained the federal government from further re-arresting Emefiele without an order of court.

The court held it was time to put an end to the unlawful practice of arrest before investigations.

Naija News recalls Emefiele was first arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in June last year after he was suspended from office by President Bola Tinubu.

He was initially arraigned on charges bordering on illegal possession of firearms but the charges were later withdrawn.

However, the former CBN governor is standing trial on a six-count charge of procurement fraud.

The former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has resigned his membership of the party.

Okupe announced his resignation via a letter made available to Naija News on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Okupe explained that he sees no reason to remain in the party after its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lost the 2023 election.

He asserted that he is seeking an exit from the party because his ideology conflicts with that of the party.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has warned that there is a growing cabal within the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ndume raised the alarm on Monday when he commended President Tinubu for suspending the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over the allegations of financial mismanagement against her.

The Borno South Senator, however, alleged that Edu is not working alone, but is in connivance with certain powerful individuals who have since formed a cartel in the Tinubu Presidency.

He added that Tinubu must act swiftly to dismantle them so the said cabal does not pull down his administration.

Senator Ndume, who made the revelation in a phone chat with Tribune, however, commended Tinubu for the boldness to suspend Edu, saying said the removal of the minister would send a strong signal to other ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet that their principal would not tolerate corruption.

He added that the President, by his singular action, has also gained the trust of Nigerians, who will now begin to take his administration seriously.

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company’s board was dissolved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Monday following the Disco’s failure to settle a N110 billion debt owed to the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry.

The commission said that the board of the company had been disbanded in a regulatory order dated January 1, 2024, which was signed by NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba and Vice Chairman Musiliu Oseni, respectively.

The Executive Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, and the Director-General of BPE, Alex Okoh, both signed the order.

Industry insiders claimed that, Kaduna Disco had been having financial difficulties, leading to the NERC’s Monday announcement of the board’s dissolution. Naija News recalls that the DisCo Managing Director, Yusuf Yahaya on Saturday announced his resignation from the company.

The power sector regulator stated in the order issued on Monday that Kaduna Disco owed N110 billion to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trade and the Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria between 2015 and the present.

It said the receivership, headed by Afrexim bank, had been given 60 days’ notice to state why its licence should not be cancelled with another 30 days given in July last year.

Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume has advocated better welfare packages for the military men fighting insurgency in Nigeria, calling on President Bola Tinubu to revisit issues of their welfare.

Ndume said the members of the Armed Forces need to be better motivated so the country can see a drastic result in the fight against insecurity.

According to the lawmaker, the military men are not adequately motivated or equipped to fight the war against insurgency. He therefore called on the President to increase their salaries and allowances so it can serve as a motivation for them to win the war.

The Senator, who agreed with the recent rallying call from the President to heads of security agencies that he will not accept failure, said Tinubu needs to revisit the welfare of men and officers tackling insecurity across the country, especially in the North East.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

She was earlier interrogated by EFCC investigators over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure.

Umar Farouq arrived at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on Monday in honour of an earlier invitation over an investigation into her time as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, similarly confirmed the development in an interview with Premium Times, saying, “Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouk arrived at our office this morning.”

The ongoing investigation by the EFCC revolves around the staggering sum of N37.1 billion allegedly laundered by officials of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development then led by Umar-Farouq as the minister.

The EFCC had earlier grilled the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in a sweeping move, has deposed the Ohimege Igu, the paramount ruler of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, along with two other first-class chiefs.

The deposed traditional rulers were also banished to Niger State.

The Governor also said His Royal Highness, Boniface Musa, the ONU-IFE in Omala Local Government, is to be suspended, indefinitely.

According to Bello, his decision to sack the traditional rulers is in line with the Traditional and Chieftaincy Laws, Rules and Regulations, and follows due process.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has refuted allegations of involvement in a certificate forgery scandal, attributing the report to political adversaries seeking to tarnish his reputation.

Aiyedatiwa assumed office as the state governor on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following the demise of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Germany.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday, it was asserted that the report alleging the governor’s involvement in a certificate forgery scandal is baseless and intended to divert attention.

Titled ‘Certificates: the blackmailers are at it again,’ Adeniyan dismissed the accusation as false and mischievous.

Adeniyan added that the allegation was part of the plot allegedly aimed at discrediting the governor ahead of the governorship election in the state, saying the credentials of the governor were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission during the last governorship election in the state.

An appeal against the emergence of Hyacinth Alia as Benue State Governor has been denied by the Supreme Court.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court’s judgement comes following the withdrawal of an appeal by the attorney to Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It could be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Alia as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in Benue State.

Uba, however, was aggrieved with the declaration and approached the court to contest the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

This news platform reports that after INEC’s declaration earlier, Alia’s victory was further affirmed by the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Since the petition dealt with matters before elections, the court had declared that it lacked jurisdiction to consider it.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Uba should have pursued legal action regarding the alleged forgery against Sam Ode, the deputy governor at the high court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.