Desperate Politicians Behind Allegations Of Certificate Forgery Against Aiyedatiwa – Aide

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has refuted allegations of involvement in a certificate forgery scandal, attributing the report to political adversaries seeking to tarnish his reputation.

Aiyedatiwa assumed office as the state governor on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following the demise of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Germany.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday, it was asserted that the report alleging the governor’s involvement in a certificate forgery scandal is baseless and intended to divert attention.

Titled ‘Certificates: the blackmailers are at it again,’ Adeniyan dismissed the accusation as false and mischievous.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to the mischievous plans by some political actors to embark on fresh unsubstantiated allegations against the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“After failing woefully with their attempts to paint the governor in bad light with the stories around the death of the former Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, these desperate elements have resorted to blackmail. The first of such is to use faceless groups and individuals to make allegations of certificate forgery against the governor.

“A governorship aspirant last night held a meeting with some individuals at a popular hotel in Akure where he gave the directive to those present to write stories alleging that the governor used forged certificates to contest election.”

Adeniyan added that the allegation was part of the plot allegedly aimed at discrediting the governor ahead of the governorship election in the state, saying the credentials of the governor were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission during the last governorship election in the state.

“Mr Governor contested on a joint ticket with his former principal in the 2020 governorship election, and his credentials were duly submitted to the INEC, and they are in the public domain.

“Mr Governor remains committed to delivering on his promises to develop Ondo State and will not be distracted by the shenanigans of shameless politicians and their cronies, he submitted.”

Aiyedatiwa, who assumed the governorship following Akeredolu’s demise, has pledged to persist in and conclude all ongoing projects initiated throughout the state by his predecessor.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to his passing, Akeredolu officially delegated authority to Aiyedatiwa through a letter to the state House of Assembly on December 13, 2023, as he prepared to take a medical leave in Germany.