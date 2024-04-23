Ganduje Declares Position On Ondo APC Governorship Primary Which Produced Aiyedatiwa

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has commended the outcome of the party’s governorship primary election in Ondo State, which produced Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the APC flagbearer.

Ganduje expressed his satisfaction on Tuesday when the APC National Working Committee NWC received the report of the Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo Primary Election Committee.

Gaduje said the APC is proud of the performance of Ododo in his first national assignment for the party since emerging as the Governor of Kogi State.

“This is your first assignment and we are happy that you did well. I was in our Situation Room watching you live while you were declaring the results and I am proud of the way you handled it”, said Ganduje.

Earlier, Governor Ododo thanked the Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC for finding him and his committee members worthy of the assignment.

He said as a young man, he remained very grateful for the opportunity, and that he is available for further national assignments.

The Kogi Governor said his committee has produced a comprehensive report which covers all that transpired across the 18 local governments of Ondo state, saying the report would help guide the party in future exercises of that nature.

Naija News recalls Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State was declared as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state, thereby emerging as the Ondo APC governorship candidate for the forthcoming November 16 election.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, made this announcement on Monday morning in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Ododo stated that the primary election was competitive and also highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.

Ododo said Aiyedatiwa clinched the APC ticket with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes followed by his closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin, who trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

The Kogi governor said Aiyedatiwa won in 16 of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Oke won in Ilaje LGA, while the election was cancelled in Ifedore LGA.