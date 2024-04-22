EFCC Detains Ondo APC Gubernatorial Aspirant, Akinterinwa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News understands that he is being held in connection with an ongoing investigation into his tenure as Commissioner for Finance in the former Akeredolu administration.

Former Commissioner Akinterinwa served for over seven years until Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council, succeeding the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to the Nation, a source said Akinterinwa is being investigated for alleged mismanagement of billions of Naira.

Although Akinterinwa participated in the direct primary over the weekend while in detention, the EFCC stated that the timing of his detention was solely at their discretion.

Several weeks ago, the anti-graft agency invited the gubernatorial aspirant over allegations but couldn’t attend due to prior engagements. However, he showed up at the commission’s office on Thursday.

The EFCC chose to withhold information about his detention to avoid affecting his prospects in the APC primary.

A confidential source stated, “In the past few weeks, the EFCC invited Akinterinwa for interrogation on the red flag on some issues during his tenure as Commissioner for Finance. But he has not been forthcoming.

“The commission had the option to declare him wanted, but it exercised restraint to avoid being dragged into politics because he was an aspirant for the APC governorship primary.

“But Akinterinwa voluntarily reported to the EFCC in Abuja. He was taken into custody for quizzing.”

The source speaking yesterday revealed that Akinterinwa remains in custody but was not arrested; instead, he voluntarily responded to a long-overdue invitation.

The source emphasized that his detention is not politically motivated.