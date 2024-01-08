N37.1 Billion Fraud: EFCC Detains Former Minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

She was earlier interrogated by EFCC investigators over allegations of corruption in the handling of N37.1 billion social intervention funds during her tenure.

Umar Farouq arrived at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on Monday in honour of an earlier invitation over an investigation into her time as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, similarly confirmed the development in an interview with Premium Times, saying, “Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouk arrived at our office this morning.”

The ongoing investigation by the EFCC revolves around the staggering sum of N37.1 billion allegedly laundered by officials of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development then led by Umar-Farouq as the minister.

The EFCC had earlier grilled the suspended National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

The commission detained Shehu after raiding NSIPA’s office in the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on 2 January. She was held for questioning till the following day when she was released on bail.

Shehu, who was recently suspended by President Bola Tinubu, was responsible for overseeing the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. She was replaced with Akindele Egbuwalo, in an acting capacity.

The EFCC also summoned Umar Farouq for questioning over the case, but she requested a rescheduling of the appointment.